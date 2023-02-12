ClimateRock (NASDAQ:CLRC) Short Interest Down 50.0% in January

ClimateRock (NASDAQ:CLRC – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 50.0% from the January 15th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ClimateRock

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of ClimateRock during the 2nd quarter worth about $103,000. Skaana Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of ClimateRock during the 2nd quarter worth about $194,000. Spartan Fund Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ClimateRock during the 4th quarter worth about $205,000. Mizuho Securities USA LLC acquired a new position in shares of ClimateRock during the 4th quarter worth about $290,000. Finally, CVI Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of ClimateRock during the 2nd quarter worth about $495,000. 64.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ClimateRock Stock Performance

NASDAQ CLRC remained flat at $10.28 on Friday. 726 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 516. ClimateRock has a 12-month low of $9.43 and a 12-month high of $10.28. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $10.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.08.

About ClimateRock

ClimateRock focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to pursue an initial business combination within climate change, environment, renewable energy and emerging, and clean technologies.

