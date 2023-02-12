Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET) Shares Purchased by Strategy Capital LLC

Strategy Capital LLC boosted its position in Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET – Get Rating) by 11.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,470,236 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 147,654 shares during the quarter. Cloudflare comprises approximately 13.9% of Strategy Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Strategy Capital LLC owned about 0.45% of Cloudflare worth $81,319,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sands Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cloudflare by 15.4% during the 2nd quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 15,643,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $684,423,000 after purchasing an additional 2,093,425 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its holdings in Cloudflare by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 24,725,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,367,553,000 after acquiring an additional 610,639 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Cloudflare by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,358,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,795,953,000 after acquiring an additional 548,149 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Cloudflare by 62.2% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,339,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,338,000 after acquiring an additional 513,800 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in Cloudflare by 14.1% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,991,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,897,000 after acquiring an additional 369,048 shares during the period. 69.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cloudflare Trading Up 3.3 %

NET opened at $60.10 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $19.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -100.17 and a beta of 1.06. Cloudflare, Inc. has a 52 week low of $37.37 and a 52 week high of $132.45. The business’s 50 day moving average is $47.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.75. The company has a quick ratio of 5.35, a current ratio of 5.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.42.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

In other Cloudflare news, CFO Thomas J. Seifert sold 20,000 shares of Cloudflare stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.94, for a total value of $1,018,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 86,433 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,402,897.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In related news, CEO Matthew Prince sold 74,710 shares of Cloudflare stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.90, for a total value of $2,980,929.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CFO Thomas J. Seifert sold 20,000 shares of Cloudflare stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.94, for a total value of $1,018,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 86,433 shares in the company, valued at $4,402,897.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 392,401 shares of company stock valued at $18,130,194 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 15.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on Cloudflare from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. Cowen reduced their price target on Cloudflare from $100.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Mizuho increased their price target on Cloudflare from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company raised Cloudflare from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $62.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Monday, October 17th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on Cloudflare from $80.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $76.36.

Cloudflare Profile

CloudFlare, Inc operates as a cloud services provider that delivers a range of services to businesses worldwide. The company offers an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and IoT devices.

