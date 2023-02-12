Cocrystal Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:COCP) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Cocrystal Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:COCP – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 36,600 shares, a growth of 500.0% from the January 15th total of 6,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 51,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days. Approximately 0.5% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, HC Wainwright lowered their price objective on shares of Cocrystal Pharma from $42.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th.

Get Cocrystal Pharma alerts:

Cocrystal Pharma Stock Up 1.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:COCP traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $2.71. 19,374 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 78,700. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.00 million, a PE ratio of -0.58 and a beta of 1.16. The business’s 50 day moving average is $2.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.22. Cocrystal Pharma has a one year low of $1.74 and a one year high of $7.56.

About Cocrystal Pharma

Cocrystal Pharma ( NASDAQ:COCP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.70) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.49) by ($0.21). As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Cocrystal Pharma will post -2.41 earnings per share for the current year.

(Get Rating)

Cocrystal Pharma, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery and development of novel antiviral therapeutics. It focuses on the preclinical and early clinical stage antiviral compounds for unmet medical needs including influenza, Hepatitis C virus, and norovirus infections. The company was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Bothell, WA.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Cocrystal Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cocrystal Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.