Cogeco Communications Inc. (OTCMKTS:CGEAF) Short Interest Update

Cogeco Communications Inc. (OTCMKTS:CGEAF – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 838,300 shares, a growth of 68.9% from the January 15th total of 496,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 838.3 days.

Cogeco Communications Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:CGEAF traded up $0.48 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $51.88. 400 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,030. The business’s 50 day moving average is $54.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $56.16. Cogeco Communications has a one year low of $47.31 and a one year high of $91.08.

Get Cogeco Communications alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have weighed in on CGEAF. CIBC boosted their price target on shares of Cogeco Communications from C$76.00 to C$84.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. Desjardins raised shares of Cogeco Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 31st. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Cogeco Communications from C$100.00 to C$85.00 in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Scotiabank lowered their price target on shares of Cogeco Communications from C$92.50 to C$90.00 in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on shares of Cogeco Communications from C$70.00 to C$72.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cogeco Communications presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $96.71.

About Cogeco Communications

Cogeco Communications, Inc operates as holding company, which engages communications and media sectors. It operates through the Canadian Broadband Services and American Broadband Services segments. The Canadian Broadband Services segment activities are carried out by Cogeco Connexion in the provinces of Québec and Ontario.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Cogeco Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cogeco Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.