Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RFI) to Issue Dividend of $0.08

Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RFI – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Friday, January 27th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.08 per share by the real estate investment trust on Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a dividend yield of 7.29%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 14th.

Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of RFI stock opened at $13.08 on Friday. Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund has a twelve month low of $11.66 and a twelve month high of $16.58. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $13.02 and a 200 day moving average of $13.20.

Get Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 297,666 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,944,000 after purchasing an additional 13,058 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund during the 1st quarter valued at about $194,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund by 15.2% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 93,884 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,148,000 after purchasing an additional 12,372 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund in the 1st quarter worth about $190,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund by 36.8% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 41,568 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $508,000 after purchasing an additional 11,186 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.30% of the company’s stock.

Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund Company Profile

Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Cohen & Steers, Inc The fund is managed by Cohen & Steers Capital Management, Inc It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the real estate sector, including real estate investment trusts.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.