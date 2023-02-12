Coin98 (C98) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $17.78 Million

Coin98 (C98) traded up 7.9% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on February 12th. Coin98 has a total market cap of $58.15 million and $17.78 million worth of Coin98 was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Coin98 has traded up 4.7% against the US dollar. One Coin98 token can now be purchased for $0.27 or 0.00001216 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binamars (BMARS) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $321.36 or 0.01457182 BTC.

Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded up 25.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.49 or 0.00006762 BTC.

WOW-token (WOW) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0295 or 0.00000134 BTC.

CryptoPlanes (CPAN) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.38 or 0.00015317 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000571 BTC.

GameFi (GAFI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $8.06 or 0.00036561 BTC.

IMPULSE by FDR (IMPULSE) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $368.38 or 0.01670371 BTC.

Radio Caca (RACA) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Coin98 Token Profile

Coin98 (CRYPTO:C98) is a token. Its launch date was July 23rd, 2021. Coin98’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 216,944,444 tokens. Coin98’s official website is www.coin98.com. Coin98’s official Twitter account is @coin98_wallet and its Facebook page is accessible here. Coin98’s official message board is blog.coin98.com. The Reddit community for Coin98 is https://reddit.com/r/coin98community/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Coin98

According to CryptoCompare, “Coin98 enables value transfer as easily as using the Internet by the innovation of Multi-chain Engine, Fully Automatic Liquidity and Space Gate, all in one Super Liquidity Aggregator.TelegramWhitepaper”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Coin98 directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Coin98 should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Coin98 using one of the exchanges listed above.

