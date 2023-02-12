Colliers International Group (NASDAQ:CIGI) Releases FY23 Earnings Guidance

Colliers International Group (NASDAQ:CIGI – Get Rating) (TSE:CIGI) issued an update on its FY23 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $7.50-8.00 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.34. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.6-4.8 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.67 billion. Colliers International Group also updated its FY 2023 guidance to EPS.
Shares of CIGI opened at $115.08 on Friday. Colliers International Group has a 12-month low of $84.16 and a 12-month high of $156.91. The business’s fifty day moving average is $97.83 and its 200 day moving average is $102.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.86. The stock has a market cap of $4.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 111.73 and a beta of 1.48.
The business also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a yield of 0.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 29th. Colliers International Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.13%.
Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CIGI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in Colliers International Group in the 1st quarter worth about $123,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Colliers International Group in the 1st quarter worth about $655,000. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in Colliers International Group by 453.1% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,760 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $360,000 after acquiring an additional 2,261 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in Colliers International Group in the 1st quarter worth about $75,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in Colliers International Group by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,488 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $345,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.89% of the company’s stock.
Colliers International Group, Inc engages in the provision of commercial real estate services to corporate and institutional clients. The firm primarily offers outsourcing and advisory services, lease brokerage, and sales brokerage. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, EMEA, Asia Pacific, and Corporate.
