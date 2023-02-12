Columbia Seligman Premium Technology Growth Fund (NYSE:STK) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Columbia Seligman Premium Technology Growth Fund (NYSE:STK – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 24,400 shares, a decline of 28.7% from the January 15th total of 34,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 43,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of STK. Strategic Blueprint LLC boosted its stake in Columbia Seligman Premium Technology Growth Fund by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 10,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Columbia Seligman Premium Technology Growth Fund by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 16,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $514,000 after purchasing an additional 458 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its position in Columbia Seligman Premium Technology Growth Fund by 1.4% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 38,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,225,000 after buying an additional 516 shares in the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. grew its stake in Columbia Seligman Premium Technology Growth Fund by 3.9% during the second quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 14,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $368,000 after buying an additional 545 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Columbia Seligman Premium Technology Growth Fund by 11.2% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 7,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,000 after acquiring an additional 729 shares during the last quarter.

Columbia Seligman Premium Technology Growth Fund Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of STK traded down $0.14 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $26.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 26,153 shares, compared to its average volume of 44,245. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $25.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.31. Columbia Seligman Premium Technology Growth Fund has a one year low of $22.36 and a one year high of $34.72.

Columbia Seligman Premium Technology Growth Fund Cuts Dividend

About Columbia Seligman Premium Technology Growth Fund

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.4625 per share. This represents a $1.85 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 10th.

Columbia Seligman Premium Technology Growth Fund, Inc is a closed end mutual fund investment trust, which invests in technology and technology-related companies. Its investment objectives is to seek growth of capital. The company was founded on September 03, 2009 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

