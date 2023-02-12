Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Position Decreased by Nicolet Bankshares Inc.

Nicolet Bankshares Inc. lowered its holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 31,133 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 1,786 shares during the period. Nicolet Bankshares Inc.’s holdings in Comcast were worth $913,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CMCSA. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Comcast by 21.0% in the 3rd quarter. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC now owns 12,724 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $371,000 after purchasing an additional 2,210 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Comcast by 1.5% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 38,596,610 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,132,332,000 after buying an additional 578,456 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of Comcast by 99.5% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,121,843 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $32,904,000 after acquiring an additional 559,396 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of Comcast by 26.6% in the third quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,883,814 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $453,318,000 after acquiring an additional 1,658,502 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TCTC Holdings LLC raised its holdings in shares of Comcast by 13.9% during the third quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC now owns 652,186 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $19,129,000 after acquiring an additional 79,631 shares during the period. 82.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, major shareholder Corp Comcast sold 1,685,689 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.23, for a total value of $3,759,086.47. Following the sale, the insider now owns 20,032,015 shares in the company, valued at $44,671,393.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders have sold 7,003,469 shares of company stock valued at $17,950,890 in the last 90 days. 1.11% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:CMCSA opened at $38.36 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $37.23 and its 200-day moving average is $35.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. Comcast Co. has a 12 month low of $28.39 and a 12 month high of $49.33. The firm has a market cap of $161.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.24, a P/E/G ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.02.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The cable giant reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.04. Comcast had a net margin of 4.42% and a return on equity of 18.40%. The firm had revenue of $30.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.36 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.77 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Comcast Co. will post 3.67 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.29 per share. This is an increase from Comcast’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 4th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.02%. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is presently 90.76%.

A number of research firms recently commented on CMCSA. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Comcast to $38.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Cowen lowered their price target on Comcast from $49.00 to $46.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 27th. StockNews.com lowered Comcast from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. TD Securities decreased their price objective on Comcast from $60.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Truist Financial upgraded Comcast from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $44.57.

Comcast Corp. is a media, entertainment, and communications company, which engages in the provision of video, Internet, and phone services. It operates through the following segments: Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks and Sky. The Cable Communications segment provides video, Internet, voice, and security and automation services under the Xfinity brand.

