Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL (NYSE:ELP) Shares Acquired by Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc.

Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. lifted its position in shares of Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL (NYSE:ELP – Get Rating) by 3.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,496,725 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 276,390 shares during the quarter. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. owned 1.37% of Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL worth $44,456,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL by 0.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,160,291 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $48,173,000 after acquiring an additional 53,347 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL by 34.3% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,319,737 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $15,781,000 after acquiring an additional 592,841 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in shares of Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL by 1,268.1% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,216,635 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $9,514,000 after acquiring an additional 1,127,704 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL by 87.9% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 878,198 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,585,000 after acquiring an additional 410,740 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL by 1,462.8% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 571,980 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,638,000 after acquiring an additional 535,380 shares during the period. 4.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL Trading Up 2.7 %

Shares of ELP opened at $6.91 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $7.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.86. Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL has a twelve month low of $5.71 and a twelve month high of $8.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.59 and a beta of 0.70.

Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL Company Profile

Companhia Paranaense de Energia engages in the generation, transmission, distribution and sale of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Power Generation and Transmission (GET), Power Distribution (DIS), Telecommunications (TEL), GAS, Power Sale (COM), and Holding Company (HOL). The GET segment include production of electricity from hydraulic, wind, and thermal projects (GER) and also provides services of transmission and transformation of electric power.

