Comparing Omega Healthcare Investors (NYSE:OHI) & Plymouth Industrial REIT (NYSE:PLYM)

Omega Healthcare Investors (NYSE:OHI – Get Rating) and Plymouth Industrial REIT (NYSE:PLYM – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation and risk.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

63.6% of Omega Healthcare Investors shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 94.7% of Plymouth Industrial REIT shares are held by institutional investors. 1.2% of Omega Healthcare Investors shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 1.3% of Plymouth Industrial REIT shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Omega Healthcare Investors and Plymouth Industrial REIT, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Omega Healthcare Investors 1 6 1 0 2.00 Plymouth Industrial REIT 0 2 2 0 2.50

Valuation & Earnings

Omega Healthcare Investors presently has a consensus target price of $30.75, indicating a potential upside of 9.20%. Plymouth Industrial REIT has a consensus target price of $25.67, indicating a potential upside of 18.17%. Given Plymouth Industrial REIT’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Plymouth Industrial REIT is more favorable than Omega Healthcare Investors.

This table compares Omega Healthcare Investors and Plymouth Industrial REIT’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Omega Healthcare Investors $878.24 million 7.51 $426.93 million $1.79 15.73 Plymouth Industrial REIT $176.10 million 5.29 -$15.01 million ($0.80) -27.15

Omega Healthcare Investors has higher revenue and earnings than Plymouth Industrial REIT. Plymouth Industrial REIT is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Omega Healthcare Investors, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Dividends

Omega Healthcare Investors pays an annual dividend of $2.68 per share and has a dividend yield of 9.5%. Plymouth Industrial REIT pays an annual dividend of $0.88 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.1%. Omega Healthcare Investors pays out 149.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Plymouth Industrial REIT pays out -110.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Plymouth Industrial REIT has increased its dividend for 2 consecutive years.

Risk & Volatility

Omega Healthcare Investors has a beta of 1, indicating that its share price has a similar volatility profile to the S&P 500.Comparatively, Plymouth Industrial REIT has a beta of 1.35, indicating that its share price is 35% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Omega Healthcare Investors and Plymouth Industrial REIT’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Omega Healthcare Investors 48.61% 10.83% 4.45% Plymouth Industrial REIT -10.21% -4.31% -1.25%

Summary

Omega Healthcare Investors beats Plymouth Industrial REIT on 9 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Omega Healthcare Investors

Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. engages in the provision of financing and capital to the long-term healthcare industry with a particular focus on skilled nursing facilities. Its goal is to provide strong returns for investors, while serving as the preferred capital partner to operators so they can concentrate on providing a high level of care for their resident-patients. Its portfolio consists of long-term leases and mortgage agreements. The company was founded on March 31, 1992, and is headquartered in Hunt Valley, MD.

About Plymouth Industrial REIT

Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc. engages in the acquisition, ownership, and management of single and multi-tenant distribution centers, warehouses, and light industrial properties. It seeks to acquire properties that provide income and growth, and enhance shareholder value through active asset management, prudent property re-positioning, and disciplined capital deployment. The company was founded by Jeffrey E. Witherell and Pendleton P. White, Jr. on March 7, 2011 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

