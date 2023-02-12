Compass Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMPX) Short Interest Up 84.5% in January

Compass Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMPX – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,900,000 shares, a growth of 84.5% from the January 15th total of 1,030,000 shares. Currently, 2.5% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 304,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 6.2 days.

Compass Therapeutics Price Performance

CMPX traded down $0.01 on Friday, hitting $3.82. The company had a trading volume of 360,697 shares, compared to its average volume of 503,631. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $4.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.69. Compass Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $1.25 and a 1-year high of $5.65. The stock has a market cap of $482.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.10 and a beta of 0.89.

Compass Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CMPX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.01). On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Compass Therapeutics will post -0.39 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Compass Therapeutics

In related news, COO Vered Bisker-Leib sold 14,929 shares of Compass Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.19, for a total value of $62,552.51. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 1,069,985 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,483,237.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In other Compass Therapeutics news, COO Vered Bisker-Leib sold 14,929 shares of Compass Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.19, for a total transaction of $62,552.51. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 1,069,985 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,483,237.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO Thomas J. Schuetz bought 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 31st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $4.05 per share, for a total transaction of $81,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 5,471,873 shares in the company, valued at $22,161,085.65. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 29.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CMPX. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Compass Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in Compass Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $55,000. UBS Group AG increased its position in Compass Therapeutics by 63.5% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 11,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 4,591 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP increased its position in Compass Therapeutics by 118.4% in the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 51,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,000 after buying an additional 28,089 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Compass Therapeutics by 397.5% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 66,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,000 after buying an additional 52,865 shares during the period. 54.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CMPX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Raymond James lifted their target price on Compass Therapeutics from $5.00 to $8.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I began coverage on Compass Therapeutics in a report on Friday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.30 price target for the company. HC Wainwright reduced their price target on Compass Therapeutics from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH lifted their price target on Compass Therapeutics to $9.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Compass Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, January 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $9.00 price target for the company. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.05.

Compass Therapeutics Company Profile

Compass Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage oncology-focused biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing antibody-based therapeutics to treat various human diseases. The company's product candidates in the clinical stage of development include CTX-009, an investigational bispecific antibody that blocks Delta-like ligand 4/Notch and vascular endothelial growth factor A signaling pathways, which are critical to angiogenesis and tumor vascularization; and CTX-471, an IgG4 monoclonal antibody that is an agonist of CD137.

