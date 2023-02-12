Compugen (NASDAQ:CGEN) Lowered to Underperform at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Compugen (NASDAQ:CGEN – Get Rating) from a hold rating to an underperform rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on CGEN. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on Compugen from $12.00 to $8.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 14th. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I began coverage on Compugen in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. They set a buy rating and a $13.00 target price for the company. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Compugen from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Monday, November 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Compugen currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $6.67.

Compugen Price Performance

Shares of CGEN stock opened at $0.82 on Wednesday. Compugen has a 1 year low of $0.51 and a 1 year high of $3.57. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.99. The company has a market cap of $70.68 million, a PE ratio of -1.77 and a beta of 2.58.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Compugen

Compugen ( NASDAQ:CGEN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 14th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($0.01). Equities research analysts expect that Compugen will post -0.49 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Compugen in the first quarter worth about $37,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Compugen by 29.3% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 27,241 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 6,174 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Compugen by 23.4% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 33,260 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 6,299 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC increased its holdings in Compugen by 216.7% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 38,140 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 26,097 shares during the period. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd raised its stake in Compugen by 23.7% in the first quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 44,918 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $145,000 after buying an additional 8,615 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.34% of the company’s stock.

About Compugen

Compugen Ltd. engages in the research, development, and commercialization of therapeutic and diagnostic biomarker product candidates including proteins and monoclonal antibodies. It focuses on research and development on immuno-oncology and autoimmune diseases. The company was founded by Eli Mintz, Simchon Faigler, and Amir Natan on February 10, 1993 and is headquartered in Holon, Israel.

