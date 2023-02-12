Conflux Hits Market Capitalization of $118.20 Million (CFX)

Conflux (CFX) traded up 0.4% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on February 12th. One Conflux coin can currently be bought for $0.0565 or 0.00000257 BTC on popular exchanges. Conflux has a market cap of $118.20 million and $7.94 million worth of Conflux was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Conflux has traded down 7.9% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21,985.42 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0844 or 0.00000384 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $94.02 or 0.00427651 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.34 or 0.00015202 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.54 or 0.00097997 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $162.08 or 0.00737224 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $126.11 or 0.00573587 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000941 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded up 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0105 or 0.00000048 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004554 BTC.

About Conflux

Conflux (CFX) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Octopus hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 25th, 2020. Conflux’s total supply is 5,278,164,274 coins and its circulating supply is 2,090,735,404 coins. Conflux’s official website is confluxnetwork.org. The Reddit community for Conflux is https://reddit.com/r/conflux_network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Conflux is confluxnetwork.medium.com. Conflux’s official Twitter account is @conflux_network and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Conflux

According to CryptoCompare, “Conflux (CFX) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020. Users are able to generate CFX through the process of mining. Conflux has a current supply of 5,278,164,274 with 2,090,735,404.0113816 in circulation. The last known price of Conflux is 0.05684659 USD and is down -1.87 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 58 active market(s) with $8,457,297.14 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://confluxnetwork.org/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Conflux directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Conflux should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Conflux using one of the exchanges listed above.

