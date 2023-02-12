Conflux Market Cap Reaches $117.67 Million (CFX)

Conflux (CFX) traded down 1.3% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on February 12th. During the last seven days, Conflux has traded 11.4% lower against the US dollar. Conflux has a market capitalization of $117.67 million and $7.41 million worth of Conflux was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Conflux coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0563 or 0.00000258 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21,817.45 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0837 or 0.00000384 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $93.49 or 0.00428516 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.32 or 0.00015205 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $21.31 or 0.00097678 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $160.60 or 0.00736110 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $125.13 or 0.00573520 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000947 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded 11% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0102 or 0.00000047 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004581 BTC.

Conflux (CFX) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Octopus hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 25th, 2020. Conflux’s total supply is 5,278,164,274 coins and its circulating supply is 2,090,735,404 coins. The official website for Conflux is confluxnetwork.org. Conflux’s official Twitter account is @conflux_network and its Facebook page is accessible here. Conflux’s official message board is confluxnetwork.medium.com. The Reddit community for Conflux is https://reddit.com/r/conflux_network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Conflux (CFX) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020. Users are able to generate CFX through the process of mining. Conflux has a current supply of 5,278,164,274 with 2,090,735,404.0113816 in circulation. The last known price of Conflux is 0.05684659 USD and is down -1.87 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 58 active market(s) with $8,457,297.14 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://confluxnetwork.org/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Conflux directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Conflux should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Conflux using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

