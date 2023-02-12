Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Decreases Holdings in Enerplus Co. (NYSE:ERF)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. trimmed its stake in shares of Enerplus Co. (NYSE:ERF – Get Rating) (TSE:ERF) by 30.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,083,281 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after selling 1,330,467 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. owned 1.35% of Enerplus worth $43,603,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ERF. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Enerplus by 155.3% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 30,620 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $390,000 after purchasing an additional 18,625 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Enerplus by 656.1% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 135,638 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $1,723,000 after buying an additional 117,700 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Enerplus by 13.0% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 116,659 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $1,481,000 after buying an additional 13,430 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Enerplus in the first quarter valued at about $158,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Enerplus in the first quarter valued at about $138,000. 53.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Enerplus alerts:

Enerplus Trading Up 4.1 %

Enerplus stock traded up $0.70 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $17.59. 1,022,673 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 961,390. Enerplus Co. has a fifty-two week low of $11.00 and a fifty-two week high of $19.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.98 and a beta of 2.17. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Enerplus Company Profile

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ERF. TD Securities increased their target price on shares of Enerplus from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Barclays began coverage on shares of Enerplus in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. They issued an “equal weight” rating for the company. Scotiabank reduced their target price on shares of Enerplus from C$26.00 to C$25.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Enerplus from C$32.00 to C$33.00 in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Enerplus from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Enerplus presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $24.75.

(Get Rating)

Enerplus Corp. engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas. It conducts operations in Willston Basin, Marcellus Shale, and Canadian Waterfloods. The firm holds interests in North Dakota, Colorado, Pennsylvania, and in the provinces of Alberta and Saskatchewan. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Enerplus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enerplus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.