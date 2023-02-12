Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Has $39.02 Million Position in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. reduced its position in shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Rating) by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,464,766 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 182,888 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in CSX were worth $39,021,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in CSX during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Webster Bank N. A. acquired a new position in CSX in the 3rd quarter valued at $40,000. Godsey & Gibb Inc. acquired a new position in CSX in the 3rd quarter valued at $43,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in CSX in the 2nd quarter valued at $53,000. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in CSX by 504.0% in the 3rd quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 1,830 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 1,527 shares in the last quarter. 72.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on CSX shares. Barclays lifted their price objective on CSX from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on CSX from $36.00 to $39.00 in a report on Monday, November 28th. Susquehanna lifted their price target on CSX from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Raymond James lifted their price target on CSX from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, Cowen lifted their price target on CSX from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.58.

Shares of NASDAQ CSX traded up $0.44 during trading on Friday, reaching $31.57. The company had a trading volume of 10,760,919 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,245,040. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $31.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.97. CSX Co. has a 12 month low of $25.80 and a 12 month high of $38.63. The stock has a market cap of $66.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.27, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The transportation company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.02. CSX had a return on equity of 31.48% and a net margin of 28.05%. The firm had revenue of $3.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.72 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.42 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that CSX Co. will post 1.87 earnings per share for the current year.

CSX Corp. engages in the provision of rail-based freight transportation services. Its services include rail service, the transport of intermodal containers and trailers, rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. The company was founded in 1827 and is headquartered in Jacksonville, FL.

