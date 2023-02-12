Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Increases Holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Rating) by 119.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 339,140 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 184,331 shares during the quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $35,440,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 23.3% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 31,667,210 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,566,044,000 after purchasing an additional 5,978,393 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 21,156,537 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,382,439,000 after purchasing an additional 847,094 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 21,084,558 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,203,621,000 after purchasing an additional 1,058,790 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 21.1% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 19,739,048 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,222,815,000 after purchasing an additional 3,435,522 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 18,607,661 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,536,598,000 after purchasing an additional 805,196 shares during the period. 67.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:JPM traded up $0.62 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $141.04. 6,582,853 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,799,822. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 12-month low of $101.28 and a 12-month high of $158.19. The business has a 50-day moving average of $136.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $125.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $413.70 billion, a PE ratio of 11.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.12.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. ( NYSE:JPM Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 13th. The financial services provider reported $3.57 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.11 by $0.46. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 24.34% and a return on equity of 14.68%. The company had revenue of $34.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.23 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.33 earnings per share. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 12.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 6th were issued a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 5th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.84%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.11%.

In related news, Director Mellody L. Hobson purchased 375 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 19th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $134.53 per share, with a total value of $50,448.75. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 22,040 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,965,041.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Mellody L. Hobson purchased 375 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 19th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $134.53 per share, with a total value of $50,448.75. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 22,040 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,965,041.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Stacey Friedman sold 23,148 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.31, for a total transaction of $3,247,895.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 48,311 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,778,516.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 37,887 shares of company stock valued at $5,315,762. Insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada set a $130.00 target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Friday, January 13th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $149.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 17th. UBS Group set a $156.00 target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $155.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $150.00 to $157.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $148.39.

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company. It provides financial and investment banking services. The firm offers a range of investment banking products and services in all capital markets, including advising on corporate strategy and structure, capital raising in equity and debt markets, risk management, market making in cash securities and derivative instruments, and brokerage and research.

