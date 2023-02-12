Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Purchases 1,154,898 Shares of Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its position in Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ – Get Rating) (TSE:CCO) by 109.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,208,941 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,154,898 shares during the quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Cameco were worth $58,548,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new position in Cameco in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Cameco in the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its stake in Cameco by 400.0% in the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Cameco in the third quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in Cameco by 61.9% in the first quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,700 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. 53.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CCJ stock traded up $0.69 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $29.21. 6,125,374 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,740,207. Cameco Co. has a 1 year low of $20.01 and a 1 year high of $32.49. The stock has a market cap of $12.64 billion, a PE ratio of 171.83, a PEG ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a current ratio of 5.11, a quick ratio of 4.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $24.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.18.

CCJ has been the topic of several analyst reports. Raymond James lifted their target price on Cameco from C$45.00 to C$48.00 in a research note on Friday. TD Securities upgraded Cameco to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Scotiabank boosted their price target on Cameco from C$43.00 to C$50.00 in a research note on Friday. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on Cameco from C$43.00 to C$44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Cameco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $45.14.

Cameco Corp. engages in the provision of uranium. It operates through the following segments: Uranium and Fuel Services. The Uranium segment is involved in the exploration for, mining, milling, purchase, and sale of uranium concentrate. The Fuel Services segment is involved in the refining, conversion, and fabrication of uranium concentrate and the purchase and sale of conversion services.

