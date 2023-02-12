Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Purchases 124,800 Shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (NYSE:AQN)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its position in Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (NYSE:AQN – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,632,128 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 124,800 shares during the quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. owned approximately 0.98% of Algonquin Power & Utilities worth $72,356,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of AQN. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities by 83.7% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,485 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,132 shares during the last quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Power Corp of Canada bought a new stake in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities during the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities by 66.4% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,526 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 1,407 shares during the period. 41.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AQN has been the topic of a number of research reports. TD Securities downgraded shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $13.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Monday, November 14th. National Bank Financial downgraded shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 14th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from $12.00 to $8.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. Finally, National Bankshares dropped their target price on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from $13.50 to $12.50 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Algonquin Power & Utilities has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.22.

AQN traded up $0.21 during trading on Friday, hitting $7.43. 4,596,004 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,159,933. The business’s 50 day moving average is $7.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.10. The stock has a market cap of $5.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 123.83, a PEG ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $6.41 and a fifty-two week high of $16.01.

Algonquin Power & Utilities (NYSE:AQN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 11th. The utilities provider reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $666.72 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $614.83 million. Algonquin Power & Utilities had a net margin of 1.45% and a return on equity of 6.65%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. will post 0.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. operates as a diversified utility company. The firm engages in the ownership and operation of a portfolio of regulated and non-regulated generation, distribution and transmission utility assets. It operates through the following segments: Regulated Services Group, and Renewable Energy Group.

