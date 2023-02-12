Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Purchases 59,789 Shares of The Descartes Systems Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DSGX)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its position in The Descartes Systems Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DSGX – Get Rating) (TSE:DSG) by 3.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,608,274 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 59,789 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. owned about 1.90% of The Descartes Systems Group worth $101,986,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of The Descartes Systems Group by 270.8% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 445 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of The Descartes Systems Group by 8,814.3% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 624 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 617 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Descartes Systems Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $53,000. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of The Descartes Systems Group by 6,573.7% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,268 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 1,249 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Descartes Systems Group by 115.6% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,055 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $127,000 after buying an additional 1,102 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.35% of the company’s stock.

DSGX has been the subject of a number of research reports. Barclays cut their target price on shares of The Descartes Systems Group from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of The Descartes Systems Group from $74.00 to $71.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. Stephens lifted their price objective on shares of The Descartes Systems Group from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. Wolfe Research cut shares of The Descartes Systems Group from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of The Descartes Systems Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, The Descartes Systems Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $75.56.

Shares of NASDAQ:DSGX traded down $0.79 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $74.04. The stock had a trading volume of 80,441 shares, compared to its average volume of 97,535. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $70.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $69.27. The company has a market capitalization of $6.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.20 and a beta of 1.02. The Descartes Systems Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $56.19 and a fifty-two week high of $79.08.

The Descartes Systems Group (NASDAQ:DSGX – Get Rating) (TSE:DSG) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, December 7th. The technology company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $121.47 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $123.10 million. The Descartes Systems Group had a net margin of 19.37% and a return on equity of 8.94%. Research analysts expect that The Descartes Systems Group Inc. will post 1.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Descartes Systems Group, Inc provides on-demand, software-as-a-service solutions focused on improving the productivity, performance and security of logistics-intensive businesses. It uses modular, software-as-a-service solutions to route, schedule, track and measure delivery resources; plan, allocate and execute shipments; rate, audit and pay transportation invoices; access global trade data; file customs and security documents for imports and exports; and complete numerous other logistics processes by participating in the world’s largest, collaborative multimodal logistics community.

