Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Sells 102,467 Shares of Teck Resources Limited (NYSE:TECK)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. cut its holdings in Teck Resources Limited (NYSE:TECK – Get Rating) (TSE:TECK) by 5.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,649,095 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 102,467 shares during the quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. owned 0.33% of Teck Resources worth $50,088,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Teck Resources by 2.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,801,956 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $597,851,000 after purchasing an additional 318,294 shares in the last quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP boosted its stake in Teck Resources by 274.3% during the second quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP now owns 10,301,465 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $314,916,000 after buying an additional 7,549,057 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Teck Resources by 594.7% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,630,011 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $294,466,000 after buying an additional 8,243,806 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Teck Resources by 32.4% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,075,204 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $184,753,000 after buying an additional 1,486,537 shares during the period. Finally, Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC boosted its stake in Teck Resources by 23.5% during the third quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 4,693,359 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $143,191,000 after buying an additional 892,741 shares during the period. 56.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have commented on TECK shares. Benchmark lifted their price objective on shares of Teck Resources from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on shares of Teck Resources from C$55.00 to C$53.00 in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Teck Resources from $40.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Teck Resources from $51.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Teck Resources from C$45.00 to C$55.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $53.00.

Shares of TECK stock traded down $0.87 on Friday, hitting $41.13. The stock had a trading volume of 2,743,766 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,064,429. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $39.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.19. The company has a market cap of $20.81 billion, a PE ratio of 6.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.08. Teck Resources Limited has a one year low of $24.72 and a one year high of $45.90.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 15th were issued a $0.0939 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.91%. Teck Resources’s payout ratio is currently 5.63%.

Teck Resources Limited is a resource company, which engages in mining and development of mineral properties. It organized into business units focused on steelmaking coal, copper, zinc, and energy. The firm also offers lead, silver, molybdenum and various specialty and other metals, chemicals and fertilizers.

