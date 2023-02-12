ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) Shares Sold by Boston Financial Mangement LLC

Boston Financial Mangement LLC lessened its position in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) by 17.8% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,309 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 500 shares during the period. Boston Financial Mangement LLC’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $236,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Center for Financial Planning Inc. raised its stake in ConocoPhillips by 146.0% in the 3rd quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 305 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Activest Wealth Management raised its stake in ConocoPhillips by 30,200.0% in the 3rd quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 303 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in ConocoPhillips in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC acquired a new position in ConocoPhillips in the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc raised its stake in ConocoPhillips by 30.4% in the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 476 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.76% of the company’s stock.

Get ConocoPhillips alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Timothy A. Leach sold 4,860 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.58, for a total value of $547,138.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 661,142 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $74,431,366.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ConocoPhillips Stock Performance

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $151.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Scotiabank lowered shares of ConocoPhillips from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $145.00 to $140.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $150.00 to $135.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $120.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $154.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ConocoPhillips has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $137.95.

Shares of NYSE:COP opened at $115.06 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $143.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.93, a PEG ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.27. ConocoPhillips has a one year low of $78.30 and a one year high of $138.49. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $116.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $114.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.46.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The energy producer reported $2.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.72 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $19.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.16 billion. ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 22.74% and a return on equity of 35.30%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.27 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that ConocoPhillips will post 11.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ConocoPhillips Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 14th will be given a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 13th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.77%. ConocoPhillips’s payout ratio is currently 14.06%.

About ConocoPhillips

(Get Rating)

ConocoPhillips engages in the exploration, production, transportation and marketing of crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, natural gas liquids, and liquefied natural gas on a worldwide basis. It operates through the following geographical segments: Alaska, Lower 48, Canada, Europe, Middle East and North Africa, Asia Pacific, and Other International.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for ConocoPhillips Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ConocoPhillips and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.