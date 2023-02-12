ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) Price Reaches $0.0290 on Top Exchanges

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded up 3.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on February 12th. During the last week, ConstitutionDAO has traded down 1.5% against the U.S. dollar. ConstitutionDAO has a market capitalization of $146.58 million and $34.98 million worth of ConstitutionDAO was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ConstitutionDAO token can now be bought for about $0.0290 or 0.00000132 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00002496 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0584 or 0.00000266 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0725 or 0.00000330 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 20.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.13 or 0.00432385 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0237 or 0.00000108 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6,301.79 or 0.28641986 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0416 or 0.00000189 BTC.

ConstitutionDAO Profile

ConstitutionDAO was first traded on November 15th, 2021. ConstitutionDAO’s total supply is 5,060,137,335 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,053,572,056 tokens. The official website for ConstitutionDAO is www.constitutiondao.com. ConstitutionDAO’s official Twitter account is @constitutiondao and its Facebook page is accessible here.

ConstitutionDAO Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “”ConstitutionDAO (2021-2021) was a beautiful experiment in a single-purpose DAO. We now believe this project has run its course.The community has taken all actions that it was organized to accomplish: we raised capital, we bid at Sotheby’s, and upon losing, we made full refunds available to the community as promised.Having lost the auction and following the core team's choice to wind down, we would like to remind you that the tokens possess no rights, governance, or utility other than redeeming them for ethereum from the smart contract held in Juicebox at a ratio of 1,000,000:1—the same ratio at which contributions were made to the initial crowdfund to buy the Constitution.It is also an option to keep your $PEOPLE tokens and do with them as you please—it is clear that there are parts of the community who wish to incorporate them into future projects. ConstitutionDAO cannot and will not endorse any future plans for the token. Nothing in here is financial advice. Do your own research.”Discord”

