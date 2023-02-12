Contrasting MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. (NYSE:MYTE) & Airborne Wireless Network (OTCMKTS:ABWN)

MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. (NYSE:MYTE – Get Rating) and Airborne Wireless Network (OTCMKTS:ABWN – Get Rating) are both retail/wholesale companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, dividends, profitability, valuation, risk and earnings.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. and Airborne Wireless Network’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. $707.81 million 1.16 -$8.90 million ($0.06) -161.67 Airborne Wireless Network N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Airborne Wireless Network has lower revenue, but higher earnings than MYT Netherlands Parent B.V..

Volatility & Risk

Analyst Ratings

MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. has a beta of 1.03, meaning that its share price is 3% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Airborne Wireless Network has a beta of 1.3, meaning that its share price is 30% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. and Airborne Wireless Network, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. 0 1 5 0 2.83 Airborne Wireless Network 0 0 0 0 N/A

MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. presently has a consensus price target of $15.14, indicating a potential upside of 56.11%.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

21.8% of MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. shares are held by institutional investors. 1.9% of MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. and Airborne Wireless Network’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. -0.59% 9.99% 7.16% Airborne Wireless Network N/A N/A N/A

Summary

MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. beats Airborne Wireless Network on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About MYT Netherlands Parent B.V.

MYT Netherlands Parent B.V., through its subsidiary, Mytheresa Group GmbH, operates a luxury e-commerce platform for fashion consumers in Germany, the United States, rest of Europe, and internationally. It offers womenswear, menswear, kids wear, and lifestyle products. The company sells clothes, bags, shoes, accessories, and fine jewelry through online and retail stores. It serves high-income luxury consumers. The company was founded in 1987 and is based in Munich, Germany.

About Airborne Wireless Network

Airborne Wireless Network engages in developing, marketing, and licensing broadband airborne wireless network by linking aircraft in flight. It uses commercial aircraft as mini-satellites. The company was founded on January 5, 2011 and is headquartered in Simi Valley, CA.

