Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC) Releases Q1 2023 Earnings Guidance

Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC – Get Rating) issued an update on its first quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.56-$0.58 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Corporate Office Properties Trust also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $2.34-$2.42 EPS.
Corporate Office Properties Trust Stock Up 1.2 %
Shares of OFC traded up $0.31 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $26.28. The stock had a trading volume of 900,348 shares, compared to its average volume of 671,364. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.18 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.78. Corporate Office Properties Trust has a 1-year low of $22.22 and a 1-year high of $29.64. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.17.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of research firms have issued reports on OFC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Corporate Office Properties Trust to $29.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. StockNews.com upgraded Corporate Office Properties Trust from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Corporate Office Properties Trust from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Corporate Office Properties Trust
About Corporate Office Properties Trust
Corporate Office Properties Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust. It acquires, develops, manages, sells, and leases out office properties and data centers. The firm operates through the following segments: Defense/Information Technology Locations, Regional Office, Wholesale Data Center, and Other.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Corporate Office Properties Trust (OFC)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 2/6 – 2/10
- Will Snowflake Have Tough Sledding, Trying To Keep Rally Alive?
- The Bottom Is In For Cloudflare Stock
- 3 Tickers Leading a Meme Stock Revival
- Microsoft-Activision Blizzard Merger: Navigating Risk and Reward
Receive News & Ratings for Corporate Office Properties Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corporate Office Properties Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.