Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC) Releases Q1 2023 Earnings Guidance

Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC – Get Rating) issued an update on its first quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.56-$0.58 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Corporate Office Properties Trust also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $2.34-$2.42 EPS.

Corporate Office Properties Trust Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of OFC traded up $0.31 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $26.28. The stock had a trading volume of 900,348 shares, compared to its average volume of 671,364. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.18 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.78. Corporate Office Properties Trust has a 1-year low of $22.22 and a 1-year high of $29.64. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.17.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have issued reports on OFC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Corporate Office Properties Trust to $29.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. StockNews.com upgraded Corporate Office Properties Trust from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Corporate Office Properties Trust from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Corporate Office Properties Trust

About Corporate Office Properties Trust

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $146,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust in the 1st quarter worth approximately $302,000. United Services Automobile Association purchased a new position in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $315,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust by 101.9% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 12,292 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $351,000 after buying an additional 643,311 shares during the last quarter.

Corporate Office Properties Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust. It acquires, develops, manages, sells, and leases out office properties and data centers. The firm operates through the following segments: Defense/Information Technology Locations, Regional Office, Wholesale Data Center, and Other.

