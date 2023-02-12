Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC) Updates Q1 Earnings Guidance

Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC – Get Rating) issued an update on its first quarter earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.56-0.58 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.58. Corporate Office Properties Trust also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $2.34-$2.42 EPS.
Shares of NYSE OFC opened at $26.28 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.18 and a beta of 1.02. Corporate Office Properties Trust has a 52 week low of $22.22 and a 52 week high of $29.64. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $26.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33.
OFC has been the topic of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust to $29.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. StockNews.com raised shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd.
Corporate Office Properties Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust. It acquires, develops, manages, sells, and leases out office properties and data centers. The firm operates through the following segments: Defense/Information Technology Locations, Regional Office, Wholesale Data Center, and Other.
