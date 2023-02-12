Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC) Updates Q1 Earnings Guidance

Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC – Get Rating) issued an update on its first quarter earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.56-0.58 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.58. Corporate Office Properties Trust also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $2.34-$2.42 EPS.

Shares of NYSE OFC opened at $26.28 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.18 and a beta of 1.02. Corporate Office Properties Trust has a 52 week low of $22.22 and a 52 week high of $29.64. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $26.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33.

OFC has been the topic of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust to $29.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. StockNews.com raised shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 46,610 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,221,000 after purchasing an additional 636 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 30,460 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $876,000 after acquiring an additional 758 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 21,157 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $550,000 after acquiring an additional 811 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 60,362 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,723,000 after acquiring an additional 1,133 shares during the period.

Corporate Office Properties Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust. It acquires, develops, manages, sells, and leases out office properties and data centers. The firm operates through the following segments: Defense/Information Technology Locations, Regional Office, Wholesale Data Center, and Other.

