Costamare (NYSE:CMRE) Given New $15.00 Price Target at Jefferies Financial Group

Costamare (NYSE:CMRE – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by Jefferies Financial Group from $17.00 to $15.00 in a report published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the shipping company’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Costamare’s FY2024 earnings at $3.41 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on CMRE. Citigroup decreased their price target on Costamare from $16.00 to $13.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Stifel Nicolaus cut Costamare from a buy rating to a hold rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $12.50 to $11.00 in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Costamare from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th.

NYSE:CMRE opened at $9.92 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $9.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.03. Costamare has a 52 week low of $8.55 and a 52 week high of $18.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.41.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 20th were paid a $0.115 dividend. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.64%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 19th. Costamare’s payout ratio is currently 10.77%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CMRE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Costamare by 22.3% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 476,629 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $7,872,000 after buying an additional 86,941 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Costamare by 18.8% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 11,904 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $203,000 after buying an additional 1,883 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Costamare in the first quarter valued at $712,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Costamare by 2.8% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,907,931 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $100,733,000 after buying an additional 162,918 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in Costamare by 58.1% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 54,083 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $923,000 after buying an additional 19,869 shares in the last quarter. 48.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Costamare, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of containerships chartering. It operates through the following segments: Container Vessels, Dry Bulk Vessels, and Other. The Container Vessels segment consists of transportation of containerized products through ownership and trading of container vessels.

