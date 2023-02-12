Cowen Raises TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG) Price Target to $830.00

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by Cowen from $695.00 to $830.00 in a research note released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the aerospace company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of TransDigm Group from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on shares of TransDigm Group from $665.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of TransDigm Group from $720.00 to $767.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of TransDigm Group from $660.00 to $710.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of TransDigm Group from $765.00 to $793.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $750.42.

TransDigm Group Price Performance

TransDigm Group stock opened at $730.47 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $39.88 billion, a PE ratio of 49.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $660.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $618.39. TransDigm Group has a 12 month low of $499.63 and a 12 month high of $766.71.

Insider Buying and Selling

TransDigm Group ( NYSE:TDG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 10th. The aerospace company reported $4.74 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.46 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 billion. TransDigm Group had a net margin of 16.53% and a negative return on equity of 30.59%. The firm’s revenue was up 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.94 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that TransDigm Group will post 19.57 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, COO Jorge Valladares sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $667.41, for a total value of $13,348,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 11,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,341,510. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, COO Jorge Valladares sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $667.41, for a total value of $13,348,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 11,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,341,510. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director W Nicholas Howley sold 6,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $620.35, for a total transaction of $4,032,275.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 21,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,367,301.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 39,500 shares of company stock valued at $25,866,810 over the last 90 days. 7.18% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On TransDigm Group

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TDG. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its position in TransDigm Group by 23.4% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 964 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $628,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in TransDigm Group by 66.7% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 800 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $519,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its position in TransDigm Group by 99.1% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,337 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,523,000 after acquiring an additional 1,163 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in TransDigm Group by 0.7% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 159,263 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $103,790,000 after acquiring an additional 1,132 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its position in TransDigm Group by 7.3% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 29,629 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $19,373,000 after acquiring an additional 2,020 shares in the last quarter. 96.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TransDigm Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

TransDigm Group, Inc engages in the production of engineered aerospace components, systems and subsystems. It operates through the following segments: Power and Control, Airframe, and Non-Aviation. The Power and Control segment includes operations that primarily develop, produce and market systems and components that provide power to or control power of the aircraft utilizing electronic, fluid, power and mechanical motion control technologies.

Featured Articles

