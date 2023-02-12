Creative Media & Community Trust Co. (NASDAQ:CMCT) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Creative Media & Community Trust Co. (NASDAQ:CMCT – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on CMCT. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I decreased their price target on Creative Media & Community Trust Co. from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. TheStreet downgraded Creative Media & Community Trust Co. from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a report on Thursday, December 1st.

Creative Media & Community Trust Co. Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CMCT opened at $5.46 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.44, a current ratio of 3.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.52. Creative Media & Community Trust Co. has a twelve month low of $4.79 and a twelve month high of $8.31. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $5.27 and its 200-day moving average is $6.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $124.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.00 and a beta of 0.58.

Creative Media & Community Trust Co. Announces Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 27th were issued a dividend of $0.085 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 23rd. This represents a $0.34 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.23%. Creative Media & Community Trust Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -37.36%.

In other Creative Media & Community Trust Co. news, major shareholder Cim Capital Real Property Mana acquired 36,663 shares of Creative Media & Community Trust Co. stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 20th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $25.00 per share, for a total transaction of $916,575.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 200,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,000,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 41.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CMCT. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Creative Media & Community Trust Co. in the 3rd quarter valued at $71,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Creative Media & Community Trust Co. in the 1st quarter valued at $78,000. Ergoteles LLC bought a new position in Creative Media & Community Trust Co. in the 1st quarter valued at $99,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Creative Media & Community Trust Co. during the 1st quarter worth $99,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd bought a new position in shares of Creative Media & Community Trust Co. during the 1st quarter worth $103,000. Institutional investors own 25.44% of the company’s stock.

Creative Media & Community Trust Co. Company Profile

Creative Media & Community Trust Corp. is a real estate investment trust that seeks to own, operate, and develop premier multifamily and creative office assets in vibrant and emerging communities throughout the United States. The company invests in creative offices, acquiring and developing properties catering to rapidly growing industries such as technology, media, and entertainment.

See Also

