Credit Suisse Group Downgrades Enbridge (NYSE:ENB) to Underperform

Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Enbridge (NYSE:ENB – Get Rating) (TSE:ENB) from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Enbridge from C$67.00 to C$64.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. StockNews.com began coverage on Enbridge in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets cut Enbridge from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Scotiabank reduced their target price on Enbridge from C$62.00 to C$56.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, National Bank Financial lifted their target price on Enbridge from C$54.00 to C$56.00 in a report on Friday, January 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $58.90.

Shares of Enbridge stock opened at $40.59 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.47. Enbridge has a 52 week low of $35.02 and a 52 week high of $47.67. The company has a market capitalization of $82.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.24, a PEG ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.6538 per share. This is a boost from Enbridge’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. This represents a $2.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.44%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 14th. Enbridge’s payout ratio is presently 122.75%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ENB. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Enbridge by 434.8% during the second quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 615 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Burleson & Company LLC increased its stake in Enbridge by 428.6% during the third quarter. Burleson & Company LLC now owns 740 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Enbridge during the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. TFC Financial Management bought a new stake in Enbridge during the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new position in shares of Enbridge during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. 49.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Enbridge, Inc engages in the provision of gas and oil businesses. It operates through the following segments: Liquid Pipelines, Gas Distribution & Storage, Gas Transmission & Midstream, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment consists of common carrier and contract crude oil, natural gas liquids and refined products pipelines and terminals in Canada and the U.S., including Canadian Mainline, Regional Oil Sands System, Southern Lights Pipeline, Spearhead Pipeline, Seaway Crude Pipeline interest, and other feeder pipelines.

