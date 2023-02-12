Credit Suisse Group (NYSE:CS) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.06 EPS

Credit Suisse Group (NYSE:CS – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The financial services provider reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.06), reports. Credit Suisse Group had a negative net margin of 33.10% and a negative return on equity of 4.00%. The firm had revenue of $3.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.30 billion.

Credit Suisse Group Stock Up 4.0 %

Credit Suisse Group stock traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $3.14. 27,674,028 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 22,591,302. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.74, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.38. Credit Suisse Group has a 12 month low of $2.97 and a 12 month high of $9.30. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $3.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.23. The company has a market cap of $9.77 billion, a PE ratio of -1.13 and a beta of 1.36.

Get Credit Suisse Group alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CS. Bank Of America (Bofa) raised shares of Credit Suisse Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a CHF 3.60 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Credit Suisse Group from CHF 5.50 to CHF 3.80 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Credit Suisse Group in a report on Friday, January 13th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. AlphaValue cut shares of Credit Suisse Group from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Credit Suisse Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Credit Suisse Group has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.70.

Institutional Trading of Credit Suisse Group

About Credit Suisse Group

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CS. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Credit Suisse Group by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 50,292 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $395,000 after buying an additional 4,130 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Credit Suisse Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $135,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Credit Suisse Group by 162.0% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 539,102 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,232,000 after buying an additional 333,335 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Credit Suisse Group by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,131,757 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,284,000 after buying an additional 192,576 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Credit Suisse Group by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 274,767 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,179,000 after buying an additional 4,883 shares in the last quarter. 11.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

Credit Suisse Group AG is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following four divisions: Wealth Management, Investment Bank, Swiss Bank and Asset Management and four geographic regions: Switzerland, Europe, the Middle East and Africa (EMEA), Asia Pacific, and Americas.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Credit Suisse Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Credit Suisse Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.