Credit Suisse Group Raises Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM) Price Target to $141.00

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by Credit Suisse Group from $135.00 to $141.00 in a report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. Credit Suisse Group currently has a neutral rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Guggenheim upped their target price on Yum! Brands to $145.00 in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Cowen reissued an outperform rating and issued a $155.00 target price on shares of Yum! Brands in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Yum! Brands from $122.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Yum! Brands in a report on Monday, January 23rd. They issued an overweight rating and a $145.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Cowen raised their target price on Yum! Brands from $130.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, December 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $145.38.

NYSE YUM opened at $131.31 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $129.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $120.93. Yum! Brands has a 52-week low of $103.96 and a 52-week high of $133.59.

Yum! Brands ( NYSE:YUM Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The restaurant operator reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.05. Yum! Brands had a net margin of 19.37% and a negative return on equity of 15.16%. The company had revenue of $2.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.92 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.02 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Yum! Brands will post 5.1 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 22nd will be given a $0.605 dividend. This represents a $2.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.84%. This is a boost from Yum! Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 21st. Yum! Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.07%.

In other news, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 4,259 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.52, for a total value of $547,366.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 31,715 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,076,011.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.37% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Glenview Trust Co lifted its position in Yum! Brands by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Glenview Trust Co now owns 20,143 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,580,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC lifted its position in Yum! Brands by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC now owns 5,121 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $656,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the period. Waldron Private Wealth LLC lifted its position in Yum! Brands by 4.2% in the second quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 2,117 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $240,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC lifted its position in Yum! Brands by 0.9% in the third quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 9,688 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,030,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Finally, Greenleaf Trust lifted its position in Yum! Brands by 1.1% in the second quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 8,152 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $925,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the period. 77.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Yum! Brands, Inc operates as a service restaurant company. The firm engages in the development, operation, franchise, and licenses of a system of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: KFC Division, Pizza Hut Division, Taco Bell Division, and Habit Burger Grill Division. The KFC Division segment consists of all operations of the KFC concept.

