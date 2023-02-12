Creditcoin (CTC) Price Reaches $0.58 on Exchanges

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 0.8% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on February 12th. One Creditcoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.58 or 0.00002615 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, Creditcoin has traded down 3.2% against the dollar. Creditcoin has a total market capitalization of $119.19 million and approximately $7.48 million worth of Creditcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Creditcoin alerts:

Verasity (VRA) traded up 12% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0104 or 0.00000047 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004550 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00001080 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000617 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.56 or 0.00016172 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000012 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0321 or 0.00000146 BTC.

Creditcoin Profile

CTC uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 4th, 2019. Creditcoin’s total supply is 599,999,997 coins and its circulating supply is 207,254,279 coins. The official website for Creditcoin is creditcoin.org. The Reddit community for Creditcoin is https://reddit.com/r/creditcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Creditcoin is medium.com/creditcoin-foundation. Creditcoin’s official Twitter account is @creditcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Creditcoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Creditcoin is a decentralized credit network that aims to make the bridge between investors and fundraisers. The platform will allow miners (investors) to earn the platform tokens by providing capital to clients, on the other hand, the clients will raise capital by paying Creditcoin to the miners. As the whitepaper reads:”An investment in the Creditcoin network will start by matching offers from investors and fundraisers. A fundraiser will post seeking an amount, interest rate, and collateral. Additionally, the fundraiser will add some amount of Creditcoin to the offer. If is there an investor with matching conditions, the fundraiser and the investor announce the deal to the Creditcoin network. The system verifies the deal's completion by confirming the exchange of collateral and investment. Once validated, the system sends the CreditCoin attached to the investment to the investor.”Furthermore, miners will be able to select credit history parameters to be protected against various risk models.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Creditcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Creditcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Creditcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Creditcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Creditcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.