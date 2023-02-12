Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twelve research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $121.29.

CROX has been the topic of a number of research reports. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Crocs from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Crocs from $118.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on Crocs from $110.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. StockNews.com upgraded Crocs from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Crocs from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th.

In related news, CEO Andrew Rees sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.55, for a total transaction of $1,005,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 149,748 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,057,161.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, President Michelle Poole sold 9,492 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.83, for a total transaction of $947,586.36. Following the sale, the president now owns 145,157 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,491,023.31. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Andrew Rees sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.55, for a total value of $1,005,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 149,748 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,057,161.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 59,492 shares of company stock worth $6,509,786 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.71% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its stake in Crocs by 246.4% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 239 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. raised its stake in Crocs by 6,750.0% during the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 411 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 405 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Crocs during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new position in Crocs during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $52,000. Finally, Quent Capital LLC acquired a new position in Crocs during the 4th quarter worth approximately $54,000. Institutional investors own 84.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CROX stock opened at $115.30 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.73, a P/E/G ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.91. Crocs has a twelve month low of $46.08 and a twelve month high of $131.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.12. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $111.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $90.29.

Crocs, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacturing, worldwide marketing, sale and distribution of casual footwear, apparel, and accessories for men, women, and children. It operates through the following segments: Americas, Asia Pacific and Europe, Middle East & Africa (EMEA). The Americas segment consists of the revenues and expenses related to product sales in North and South America.

