CSFB Increases Pembina Pipeline (TSE:PPL) Price Target to C$54.00

Pembina Pipeline (TSE:PPL – Get Rating) (NYSE:PBA) had its price objective raised by CSFB from C$51.00 to C$54.00 in a report published on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Raymond James lifted their target price on Pembina Pipeline from C$46.00 to C$47.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. CIBC lifted their target price on Pembina Pipeline from C$50.00 to C$52.00 in a report on Monday, January 9th. Scotiabank dropped their target price on Pembina Pipeline from C$55.00 to C$50.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Pembina Pipeline to a neutral rating and set a C$52.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, December 9th. Finally, National Bankshares lifted their target price on Pembina Pipeline from C$46.00 to C$47.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of C$51.40.

Shares of Pembina Pipeline stock opened at C$46.60 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$46.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$46.24. Pembina Pipeline has a 1 year low of C$40.96 and a 1 year high of C$53.58. The company has a market capitalization of C$25.70 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 69.08, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.50.

In other Pembina Pipeline news, Senior Officer J. Scott Burrows sold 6,450 shares of Pembina Pipeline stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$47.33, for a total value of C$305,253.99. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 14,174 shares in the company, valued at C$670,801.56.

Pembina Pipeline Corporation provides transportation and midstream services for the energy industry. It operates through three segments: Pipelines, Facilities, and Marketing & New Ventures. The Pipelines segment operates conventional, oil sands and heavy oil, and transmission assets with a transportation capacity of 3.1 millions of barrels of oil equivalent per day, ground storage of 11 millions of barrels, and rail terminalling capacity of approximately 105 thousands of barrels of oil equivalent per day serving markets and basins across North America.

