Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Buys 7,773 Shares of PriceSmart, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSMT)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its position in shares of PriceSmart, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSMT – Get Rating) by 75.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 18,033 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,773 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in PriceSmart were worth $1,039,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of PriceSmart by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,783,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $219,560,000 after buying an additional 54,019 shares during the period. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in PriceSmart by 6.3% in the second quarter. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,635,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,165,000 after acquiring an additional 96,803 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of PriceSmart by 2.8% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,471,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,424,000 after acquiring an additional 39,610 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of PriceSmart by 3.1% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,136,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,443,000 after purchasing an additional 34,127 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of PriceSmart by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 930,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,651,000 after purchasing an additional 47,850 shares in the last quarter. 80.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PriceSmart Stock Down 0.7 %

PriceSmart stock traded down $0.50 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $72.30. The stock had a trading volume of 97,660 shares, compared to its average volume of 100,394. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.96 and a beta of 0.87. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $67.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $65.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 1.40. PriceSmart, Inc. has a 1-year low of $56.29 and a 1-year high of $88.30.

PriceSmart Announces Dividend

PriceSmart ( NASDAQ:PSMT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 9th. The company reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.08 billion. PriceSmart had a net margin of 2.58% and a return on equity of 10.86%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.98 earnings per share.

The business also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 16th will be given a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 15th. This represents a yield of 1.2%. PriceSmart’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.93%.

Insider Buying and Selling at PriceSmart

In other news, EVP Christopher S. Souhrada sold 1,228 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.97, for a total value of $87,151.16. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 4,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $327,029.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, EVP Christopher S. Souhrada sold 1,228 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.97, for a total transaction of $87,151.16. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,608 shares in the company, valued at approximately $327,029.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Chong Jesus Von sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.41, for a total transaction of $70,410.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 25,134 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,769,684.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 40,182 shares of company stock worth $2,822,651 over the last ninety days. 17.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PSMT has been the subject of a number of research reports. Scotiabank cut PriceSmart from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $96.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 29th. TheStreet raised shares of PriceSmart from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of PriceSmart from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th.

PriceSmart Profile

PriceSmart, Inc engages in the business of managing membership shopping warehouse club concepts to emerging and developing countries. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States Operations, Central American Operations, Caribbean Operations, and Colombia Operations. The Central America Operations segment includes Panama, Guatemala, Costa Rica, El Salvador, Honduras, and Nicaragua.

