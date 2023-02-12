Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Purchases 1,379 Shares of First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCA)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its holdings in shares of First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCA – Get Rating) by 5,745.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,403 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 1,379 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in First Citizens BancShares were worth $1,119,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Boothbay Fund Management LLC bought a new position in shares of First Citizens BancShares in the third quarter worth about $203,000. Ergoteles LLC bought a new position in First Citizens BancShares in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,037,000. MML Investors Services LLC grew its stake in First Citizens BancShares by 28.2% in the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 1,114 shares of the bank’s stock worth $888,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its position in shares of First Citizens BancShares by 2.1% during the third quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 89,603 shares of the bank’s stock worth $71,452,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in shares of First Citizens BancShares during the third quarter valued at approximately $282,000. 66.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com raised First Citizens BancShares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 4th.

NASDAQ:FCNCA traded down $3.42 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $764.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 70,306 shares, compared to its average volume of 78,989. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. First Citizens BancShares, Inc. has a 1 year low of $598.01 and a 1 year high of $885.38. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $774.98 and a 200-day moving average of $804.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.08 billion, a PE ratio of 11.32 and a beta of 0.94.

First Citizens BancShares (NASDAQ:FCNCA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The bank reported $20.94 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $23.34 by ($2.40). The business had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.10 billion. First Citizens BancShares had a return on equity of 12.84% and a net margin of 19.79%. Equities research analysts forecast that First Citizens BancShares, Inc. will post 90.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be given a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.39%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 27th. First Citizens BancShares’s payout ratio is currently 4.45%.

In other news, CEO Frank B. Holding, Jr. purchased 1,020 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $722.51 per share, for a total transaction of $736,960.20. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 93,232 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $67,361,052.32. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other First Citizens BancShares news, CEO Frank B. Holding, Jr. acquired 1,020 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $722.51 per share, for a total transaction of $736,960.20. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 93,232 shares in the company, valued at approximately $67,361,052.32. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jeffery L. Ward bought 1,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $19.93 per share, for a total transaction of $31,888.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 5,600 shares in the company, valued at $111,608. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 13.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About First Citizens BancShares

First Citizens BancShares, Inc is a bank holding company, which provides retail and commercial banking services through its subsidiaries. The company operates under the following segments: General Banking, Commercial Banking, Rail, and Corporate. The General Banking delivers services to individuals through branch networks.

