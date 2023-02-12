Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Sells 203,534 Shares of JFrog Ltd. (NASDAQ:FROG)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC reduced its stake in JFrog Ltd. (NASDAQ:FROG – Get Rating) by 80.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 49,207 shares of the company’s stock after selling 203,534 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC owned 0.05% of JFrog worth $1,088,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in JFrog by 98.6% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,104 shares in the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of JFrog during the 2nd quarter worth $57,000. Assetmark Inc. bought a new position in shares of JFrog during the 2nd quarter worth $60,000. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of JFrog by 2,303.3% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 2,119 shares during the period. Finally, City Holding Co. bought a new stake in shares of JFrog in the third quarter valued at about $75,000. 53.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CFO Yakov (Jacob) Shulman sold 6,000 shares of JFrog stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.49, for a total value of $140,940.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 292,609 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,873,385.41. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Yakov (Jacob) Shulman sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.49, for a total value of $140,940.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 292,609 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,873,385.41. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Yossi Sela sold 34,529 shares of JFrog stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.17, for a total value of $730,978.93. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 85,766 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,815,666.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 300,196 shares of company stock valued at $6,945,507 in the last three months. 33.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ FROG traded up $0.57 during trading on Friday, hitting $24.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,618,095 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,034,348. JFrog Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $16.36 and a fifty-two week high of $28.03. The company has a market cap of $2.35 billion, a PE ratio of -26.54 and a beta of 0.47. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.75.

FROG has been the topic of several recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on shares of JFrog from $28.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on shares of JFrog from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on JFrog from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Bank of America raised JFrog from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $28.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on JFrog from $28.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, JFrog presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.00.

JFrog Ltd. provides DevOps platform in the United States. The company's products include JFrog Artifactory, a package repository that allows teams and organizations to store, update, and manage their software packages at any scale; JFrog Pipelines, an integration/continuous delivery tool for automating and orchestrating the movement of software packages; JFrog Xray, which scan JFrog Artifactory; and JFrog Distribution that provides software package distribution with enterprise-grade performance.

