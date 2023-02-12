Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Trims Stake in Bandwidth Inc. (NASDAQ:BAND)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Bandwidth Inc. (NASDAQ:BAND – Get Rating) by 40.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 88,685 shares of the company’s stock after selling 60,485 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC owned about 0.35% of Bandwidth worth $1,055,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Bandwidth during the first quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in Bandwidth by 36.8% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 792 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its holdings in Bandwidth by 25.6% during the first quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 4,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after buying an additional 870 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its holdings in Bandwidth by 45.3% during the first quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 7,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,000 after buying an additional 2,231 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Bandwidth during the first quarter valued at approximately $237,000. 71.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Bandwidth alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BAND has been the subject of a number of research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on shares of Bandwidth from $50.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Bandwidth from $21.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on shares of Bandwidth from $50.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Bandwidth from $15.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered shares of Bandwidth from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $18.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $35.64.

Bandwidth Price Performance

Bandwidth Company Profile

Shares of NASDAQ:BAND traded down $1.51 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $24.48. 619,320 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 532,409. The stock has a market cap of $619.83 million, a PE ratio of -27.82 and a beta of 1.14. The business’s fifty day moving average is $23.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.57. The company has a current ratio of 3.56, a quick ratio of 3.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.27. Bandwidth Inc. has a one year low of $9.20 and a one year high of $63.61.

(Get Rating)

Bandwidth is a leading enterprise cloud communications company. Companies like Cisco, Google, Microsoft, RingCentral, Uber, and Zoom use Bandwidth’s APIs to easily embed voice, messaging, and emergency services into software and applications. Bandwidth is the first and only CPaaS provider offering a robust selection of communications APIs built around their own IP voice network.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Bandwidth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bandwidth and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.