CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR) Releases FY23 Earnings Guidance

CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY23 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.07-0.28 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.02. The company issued revenue guidance of $724-736 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $725.76 million. CyberArk Software also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $0.07-$0.28 EPS.

CyberArk Software Stock Performance

NASDAQ:CYBR opened at $145.10 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $5.91 billion, a P/E ratio of -45.20 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 2.66, a quick ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $132.52 and its 200-day moving average is $142.35. CyberArk Software has a 1-year low of $100.35 and a 1-year high of $180.01.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently commented on CYBR shares. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group started coverage on CyberArk Software in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. They issued a neutral rating and a $145.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on CyberArk Software from $190.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a $182.00 price objective on shares of CyberArk Software in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on CyberArk Software from $165.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Mizuho reissued a buy rating and issued a $175.00 price target on shares of CyberArk Software in a research note on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $171.35.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

CyberArk Software Company Profile

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CYBR. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in CyberArk Software by 15.6% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 12,520 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,113,000 after purchasing an additional 1,691 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of CyberArk Software by 86.5% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 7,837 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,322,000 after buying an additional 3,634 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of CyberArk Software by 29.8% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,956 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $498,000 after buying an additional 678 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of CyberArk Software during the 1st quarter valued at $293,000. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its position in shares of CyberArk Software by 16.8% during the 1st quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 1,390 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $235,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.52% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

CyberArk Software Ltd. engages in the development, market, and sale of access security software solutions. The firm’s products include Privilege, Access, and DevSecOps. It offers its products and services to banking, insurance, healthcare, and federal industries. The company was founded by Udi Mokady and Alon Cohen in 1999 and is headquartered in Petah Tikva, Israel.

Featured Articles

