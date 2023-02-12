CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR) Releases FY23 Earnings Guidance

CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY23 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.07-0.28 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.02. The company issued revenue guidance of $724-736 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $725.76 million. CyberArk Software also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $0.07-$0.28 EPS.
NASDAQ:CYBR opened at $145.10 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $5.91 billion, a P/E ratio of -45.20 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 2.66, a quick ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $132.52 and its 200-day moving average is $142.35. CyberArk Software has a 1-year low of $100.35 and a 1-year high of $180.01.
A number of equities analysts recently commented on CYBR shares. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group started coverage on CyberArk Software in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. They issued a neutral rating and a $145.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on CyberArk Software from $190.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a $182.00 price objective on shares of CyberArk Software in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on CyberArk Software from $165.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Mizuho reissued a buy rating and issued a $175.00 price target on shares of CyberArk Software in a research note on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $171.35.
CyberArk Software Ltd. engages in the development, market, and sale of access security software solutions. The firm’s products include Privilege, Access, and DevSecOps. It offers its products and services to banking, insurance, healthcare, and federal industries. The company was founded by Udi Mokady and Alon Cohen in 1999 and is headquartered in Petah Tikva, Israel.
