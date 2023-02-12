Dalrada Financial Co. (OTCMKTS:DFCO) Short Interest Update

Dalrada Financial Co. (OTCMKTS:DFCO – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,300 shares, a drop of 94.2% from the January 15th total of 57,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 479,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Dalrada Financial Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:DFCO remained flat at $0.15 during mid-day trading on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 123,367 shares, compared to its average volume of 169,366. Dalrada Financial has a 1-year low of $0.07 and a 1-year high of $0.78. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $0.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.13.

Dalrada Financial (OTCMKTS:DFCO – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 29th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $4.26 million during the quarter.

Dalrada Financial Company Profile

Dalrada Financial Corp delivers next-generation manufacturing, engineering, healthcare products and services. It supplies products and services, and also solutions to businesses and consumers worldwide to make a impact in environmental sustainability, healthcare, and business growth leveraging technology.

