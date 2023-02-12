DAO Maker (DAO) Self Reported Market Cap Reaches $177.42 Million

DAO Maker (DAO) traded up 4.7% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on February 12th. DAO Maker has a market cap of $177.42 million and $1.44 million worth of DAO Maker was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, DAO Maker has traded up 6.3% against the U.S. dollar. One DAO Maker token can currently be bought for about $1.20 or 0.00005445 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00002433 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0584 or 0.00000265 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0725 or 0.00000329 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.11 or 0.00432115 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 19.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000108 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6,300.12 or 0.28624087 BTC.

DogeCola (DOGECOLA) traded up 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0091 or 0.00000041 BTC.

DAO Maker Profile

DAO Maker’s launch date was February 9th, 2021. DAO Maker’s total supply is 274,810,687 tokens and its circulating supply is 147,992,000 tokens. DAO Maker’s official Twitter account is @thedaomaker and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for DAO Maker is daomaker.com. DAO Maker’s official message board is medium.com/daomaker.

According to CryptoCompare, “DAO Maker Token is the governance token of the DAO Maker Ecosystem built on Ethereum, allowing holders to govern the ecosystem. The DAO Maker Token aims to create a decentralized ecosystem, enabling a go-to platform for retail venture investing in equity and tokens.DAO Maker creates growth technologies and funding frameworks for startups, while simultaneously reducing risks for investors.”

