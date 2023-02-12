DAO Maker Self Reported Market Capitalization Achieves $178.10 Million (DAO)

DAO Maker (DAO) traded 4.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on February 12th. DAO Maker has a total market cap of $178.10 million and approximately $1.95 million worth of DAO Maker was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, DAO Maker has traded 5.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. One DAO Maker token can currently be purchased for approximately $1.20 or 0.00005537 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About DAO Maker

DAO Maker’s launch date was February 9th, 2021. DAO Maker’s total supply is 274,810,687 tokens and its circulating supply is 147,992,000 tokens. The official website for DAO Maker is daomaker.com. DAO Maker’s official Twitter account is @thedaomaker and its Facebook page is accessible here. DAO Maker’s official message board is medium.com/daomaker.

DAO Maker Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “DAO Maker Token is the governance token of the DAO Maker Ecosystem built on Ethereum, allowing holders to govern the ecosystem. The DAO Maker Token aims to create a decentralized ecosystem, enabling a go-to platform for retail venture investing in equity and tokens.DAO Maker creates growth technologies and funding frameworks for startups, while simultaneously reducing risks for investors.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DAO Maker directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DAO Maker should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DAO Maker using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

