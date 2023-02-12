Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) Lifted to “Buy” at Redburn Partners

Redburn Partners upgraded shares of Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Wednesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Redburn Partners currently has $55.00 price target on the transportation company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Cowen upgraded Delta Air Lines from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $54.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 14th. Cowen upgraded Delta Air Lines from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $54.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, October 14th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Delta Air Lines from $38.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Argus upgraded Delta Air Lines from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $39.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on Delta Air Lines from $55.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, December 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Delta Air Lines presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $49.75.

Delta Air Lines Trading Down 2.2 %

NYSE DAL opened at $38.17 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $33.85. Delta Air Lines has a twelve month low of $27.20 and a twelve month high of $46.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.20. The company has a market capitalization of $24.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.71 and a beta of 1.26.

Insider Transactions at Delta Air Lines

Delta Air Lines ( NYSE:DAL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 13th. The transportation company reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.17. Delta Air Lines had a return on equity of 46.01% and a net margin of 2.61%. The business had revenue of $13.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.03 billion. Research analysts forecast that Delta Air Lines will post 5.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP William C. Carroll sold 5,481 shares of Delta Air Lines stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.01, for a total value of $219,294.81. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,720 shares in the company, valued at approximately $348,887.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, SVP William C. Carroll sold 5,481 shares of Delta Air Lines stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.01, for a total transaction of $219,294.81. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,720 shares in the company, valued at $348,887.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP William C. Carroll sold 15,529 shares of Delta Air Lines stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.20, for a total value of $593,207.80. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 16,780 shares in the company, valued at $640,996. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.84% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Delta Air Lines

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Delta Air Lines by 207.4% during the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 996 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 672 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Delta Air Lines by 153.8% in the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,028 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 623 shares in the last quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Delta Air Lines in the third quarter worth $29,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC boosted its holdings in Delta Air Lines by 200.0% in the fourth quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC now owns 900 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First PREMIER Bank boosted its holdings in Delta Air Lines by 151.7% in the third quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 1,095 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 660 shares in the last quarter. 66.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Delta Air Lines Company Profile

Delta Air Lines, Inc engages in the provision of scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo. It operates through the Airline and Refinery segments. The Airline segment provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo. The Refinery segment consists of jet fuel and non-jet fuel products.

Further Reading

