Denny’s (NASDAQ:DENN) Price Target Raised to $12.50

Denny’s (NASDAQ:DENN – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by Wedbush from $10.00 to $12.50 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. Wedbush currently has a neutral rating on the restaurant operator’s stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Denny’s’ Q1 2023 earnings at $0.15 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.18 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.15 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.65 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on DENN. Citigroup increased their target price on Denny’s from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Denny’s in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $12.40.

Get Denny's alerts:

Denny’s Stock Performance

DENN stock opened at $12.04 on Wednesday. Denny’s has a 1 year low of $8.46 and a 1 year high of $16.97. The firm has a market cap of $689.05 million, a P/E ratio of 7.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.66. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.67.

Insider Buying and Selling at Denny’s

Institutional Trading of Denny’s

In related news, Director Brenda J. Lauderback sold 5,421 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.83, for a total transaction of $69,551.43. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In other Denny’s news, Director Brenda J. Lauderback sold 5,421 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.83, for a total transaction of $69,551.43. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Robert P. Verostek sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.41, for a total transaction of $93,075.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 30,036 shares in the company, valued at $372,746.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 5.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in Denny’s in the first quarter worth $29,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in Denny’s by 191.4% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,841 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,866 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Denny’s during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in Denny’s in the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of Denny’s by 50.6% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 4,539 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,526 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.65% of the company’s stock.

Denny’s Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Denny’s Corp. engages in the operation of restaurants and franchised, and licensed restaurants. It offers offers a wide selection of lunch and dinner items including burgers, sandwiches, salads and skillet entrées, along with an assortment of beverages, appetizers, and desserts. The company was founded by Harold Butler and Richard Jezak in 1953 and is headquartered in Spartanburg, SC.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Denny's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Denny's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.