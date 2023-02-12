Dent Market Capitalization Achieves $89.21 Million (DENT)

Dent (DENT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on February 12th. Dent has a market cap of $89.21 million and $3.43 million worth of Dent was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Dent has traded 10.2% lower against the dollar. One Dent token can currently be bought for $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Dent Profile

Dent was first traded on July 12th, 2017. Dent’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 99,007,791,203 tokens. The Reddit community for Dent is https://reddit.com/r/dent. Dent’s official Twitter account is @dentcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. Dent’s official website is www.dentwireless.com.

Dent Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Dent is a decentralized exchange for mobile data. It's based on the Ethereum blockchain, allowing mobile data to be sold, bought or donated through an automated bidding process much like currencies or goods. The data packages are smart contracts in Ethereum. The DENT token is required to purchase mobile data within the Dent platform.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dent directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dent should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Dent using one of the exchanges listed above.

