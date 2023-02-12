Desjardins Raises Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund (OTCMKTS:CGIFF) Price Target to C$13.50

Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund (OTCMKTS:CGIFF – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by Desjardins from C$13.00 to C$13.50 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

CGIFF has been the subject of a number of other research reports. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund from C$10.50 to C$11.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. CIBC boosted their target price on Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund from C$11.00 to C$12.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their target price on Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund from C$13.00 to C$12.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th.

Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:CGIFF opened at $7.41 on Thursday. Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of $4.93 and a fifty-two week high of $7.64. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.45.

About Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund

Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund engages in the provision of portfolio of industrial chemicals and value-added services. It operates through the following segments: Sulphur and Water Chemicals, Electrochemicals, and Corporate. The Sulphur and Water Chemicals segment markets sulphuric acid, liquid sulphur dioxide, sulphur, sodium hydrosulphite, sodium bisulphate, zinc oxide and a variety of inorganic coagulants used in water treatment.

