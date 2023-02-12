DFI.Money Market Capitalization Tops $47.87 Million (YFII)

DFI.Money (YFII) traded 0.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on February 12th. One DFI.Money token can currently be bought for about $1,240.18 or 0.05640473 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, DFI.Money has traded 5.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. DFI.Money has a market capitalization of $47.87 million and $8.97 million worth of DFI.Money was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00002443 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0583 or 0.00000265 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0724 or 0.00000329 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 16.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $95.00 or 0.00432161 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 19.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000108 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6,292.76 or 0.28627102 BTC.

DogeCola (DOGECOLA) traded up 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0091 or 0.00000041 BTC.

About DFI.Money

DFI.Money launched on July 26th, 2020. DFI.Money’s total supply is 39,375 tokens and its circulating supply is 38,596 tokens. DFI.Money’s official website is dfi.money/#. DFI.Money’s official Twitter account is @dfimoney.

DFI.Money Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “DFI.Money (YFII) is a Decentralized Finance (DeFi) platform which aims to build products on aggregated liquidity provision, leveraged trading, automated marketing making, and more.DFI.Money (YFII) is a fork of yearn.finance (YFI), after yEarn Improvement Proposal #8 (YIP-8) which proposed to prolong the minting of the platform utility token YFI by another 2 months and with a weekly-halving emission curve was rejected.The YFII token is the native utility token of the DFI.Money platform. Users can earn it by contributing liquidity to DFI.Money's aggregated liquidity pool, and use the token for platform governance.DFI.Money currently provides a profit optimizing service for lending providers, moving providers' funds between lending protocols such as Aave, and Compound autonomously for highest return. Future strategies are being developed in its vaults section.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DFI.Money directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DFI.Money should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DFI.Money using one of the exchanges listed above.

