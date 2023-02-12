DHC Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:DHCA) Short Interest Up 53.5% in January

DHC Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:DHCA – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 15,200 shares, a growth of 53.5% from the January 15th total of 9,900 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 200,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

DHC Acquisition Price Performance

Shares of DHCA remained flat at $10.17 during mid-day trading on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 653 shares, compared to its average volume of 222,359. DHC Acquisition has a 52 week low of $9.70 and a 52 week high of $10.70. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.98.

Get DHC Acquisition alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On DHC Acquisition

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wolverine Asset Management LLC grew its stake in DHC Acquisition by 1,024.3% during the third quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 3,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 3,462 shares during the period. Centiva Capital LP acquired a new stake in DHC Acquisition during the second quarter worth approximately $206,000. Basso Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in DHC Acquisition in the first quarter valued at approximately $364,000. Luxor Capital Group LP acquired a new stake in DHC Acquisition in the third quarter valued at approximately $422,000. Finally, Schechter Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in DHC Acquisition in the third quarter valued at approximately $482,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.68% of the company’s stock.

DHC Acquisition Company Profile

DHC Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Southlake, Texas.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for DHC Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DHC Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.